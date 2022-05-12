Cannes: Mads Mikkelsen to Return as ‘The Black Kaiser’ in New ‘Polar’ Adaptation

The Black Kaiser is back.

Danish star Mads Mikkelsen is returning to his role as hitman Duncan Vizla, aka as The Black Kaiser, in a film of the same name, based on Victor Santos’ Dark Horse graphic novel Polar. Jonas Akerlund, who directed Mikkelsen as Vizla in the 2019 action comedy Polar, will get behind the camera for The Black Kaiser as well. But the film, say producers Constantin Film and JB Pictures, will be a new take on the original comic, not “a sequel or a prequel’ to the Polar film, which Netflix released worldwide.

The plot of the new film follows the Black Kaiser (Mikkelsen), the world’s deadliest hitman, as he uncovers a deadly conspiracy protecting a powerful syndicate of killers, unwittingly becoming their number-one target.

Mikkelsen co-wrote the screenplay to The Black Kaiser with Polar scribe Jayson Rothwell. Robert Kulzer and Jeremy Bolt are producing through Constantin Film and JB Pictures in association with Dark Horse Entertainment. Mikkelsen, Martin Moszkowicz, Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg are exec producing.

“We are very excited to be working with the brilliant Mads Mikkelsen and the visionary Jonas Akerlund on what will be an explosive, action-packed, funny, unexpected and little insane and emotional journey,” Bolt said in a statement.

XYZ Films is also exec producing The Black Kaiser and handling worldwide rights. They’ll introduce the project to buyers at the Cannes film market next week.

Mikkelsen is repped by UTA and Art Management. Akerlund is repped by Anonymous Content and Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.