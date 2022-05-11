Cannes Sets Mads Mikkelsen, Javier Bardem, Alice Rohrwacher, Agnes Jaoui for ‘Rendez-vous’ Lineup

Fantastic Beasts‘ star Mads Mikkelsen, Spanish Oscar-winner Javier Bardem, Italian writer/director Alice Rohrwacher and French multi-hyphenate Agnès Jaoui will be guests of the 2022 Cannes International Film Festival, taking part in the “Rendez-vous with…” program of artist interviews.

Jaoui kicks off the Rendez-vous sessions at the 75th Cannes festival on May 23. The actor/director/screenwriter/singer co-wrote, with her late partner Jean-Pierre Bacri, Alain Resnais’ Smoking/No Smoking (1993) and Same Old Song (1997), and directed the Oscar-nominated The Taste of Others (2000) and 2004’s Look at Me — the latter premiered in Cannes and won best screenplay honors for Jaoui and Bacri.

Danish star Mikkelsen (Another Round), currently onscreen as the villain Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, will hold his session May 26.

Bardem, a best actor winner for No Country for Old Men in 2008, will feature on May 27, as will Rohrwacher, a Cannes regular whose The Wonders won the Grand Prix honor in 2014 and who took the 2018 best screenplay prize for Happy As Lazzaro.

Bardem and Jaoui’s sessions will be held at the Salle Bunuel theater, with Mikkelsen and Rohrwacher’s at the Salle Debussy.

The sessions are open to the general public.

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival runs May 17-28.