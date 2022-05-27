Cannes: Magnolia Pictures Takes U.S. Rights to Mads Mikkelsen-Starrer ‘King’s Land’

Magnolia Pictures has snatched up U.S. rights from TrustNordisk to King’s Land, an upcoming period epic from Denmark starring Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts) and Amanda Collin (Raised By Wolves).

The project will see Mikkelsen reteam with his A Royal Affair director Nikolaj Arcel in an adaptation of the Ida Jessen’s Danish bestseller The Captain and Ann Barbara.

Set in the mid-17th century, the story follows the attempt by Danish King Frederik V to take, cultivate and colonize an unforgiving area populated by wolves and highwaymen.

Mikkelsen will play Ludwig von Kahlen, a military captain determined to tame the wild lands for the king. Collin will play Ann Barbara, a mysterious woman who crosses Kahlen’s path, forever changing his fate. Arcel co-wrote the script with Anders Thomas Jensen (Riders of Justice).

TrustNordisk introduced the project in Cannes earlier this week. The $8.5 million film, set to

begin production in September, has already pre-sold to Koch Films for Germany, The Jokers Films for France, September Films for Benelux and Vertigo Media for Hungary.

Magnolia was the U.S. distributor for both A Royal Affair and Riders of Justice.

The deal for King’s Land was negotiated by Magnolia evp Dori Begley and svp of acquisitions John Von Thaden; and by Susan Wendt of TrustNordisk on behalf of the filmmakers.