Cannes: Scott Adkins, Cam Gigandet to Lead Action Thriller ‘Violence of Action’

Scott Adkins, a regular at the Cannes film market, will lead action thriller Violence of Action alongside Cam Gigandet.

The logline for the project reads: “The story of a former SEAL, tormented by a decision he made in Afghanistan, (who) becomes a vigilante in the Big Easy who is brutally taking down a drug gang that is terrorizing his neighborhood.”

Will Kaufman directs from a screenplay by Josh Ridgway and Chad Law, the latter having previously written Adkins-fronted titles Lights Out and Section Eight. Production is eyeing a fall start in New Orleans.

Andrew and Isaac Lewis are set to produce the movie with Jon Wroblewski and Christian Sosa. Grandave Capital’s Stanley Preschutti and Ruben Islas are executive producing the project.

Grandave International is handling worldwide sales out of the 2022 Cannes market. “Scott is bringing his strong acting skills and commerciality to a fun action-packed script, nicely lifted by Cam’s natural talent,” said Tamara Nagahiro, Grandave’s international head of sales. Grandave’s other Cannes market titles this year include Righteous Thieves, which is fronted by Gigandet.

Adkins is repped by Gersh, the BWH Agency, LINK Entertainment, as well as Goodman Genow. Gigandet is repped by APA, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Vybe Trybe Entertainment.