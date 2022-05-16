Cannes: Sony Pictures Classics Takes Davy Chou’s ‘All the People I’ll Never Be’

On the eve of Cannes’ market kick-off, Sony Pictures Classics has picked up Davy Chou’s Un Certain Regard contender All the People I’ll Never Be for North America, Latin America, Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand. In a parallel announcement, it was revealed that the film will be retitled after Cannes to Return To Seoul.

Produced by Charlotte Vincent under her Aurora Films banner and Katia Khazak, co-produced by Hanneke Van Der Tas, Cassandre Warnauts, and Jean-Yves Roubin, and associate produced by Ha Min-Ho and Chou, the film stars Park Ji-Min, Oh Kwang-Rok, Guka Han, Kim Sun-Young, Yoann Zimmer, and Louis-Do De Lencquesaing.

The film follows 25-year-old Freddie as she returns to South Korea for the first time, where she was born before being adopted and raised in France. The headstrong young woman starts looking for her biological parents in a country she knows so little about, taking her life in new and unexpected directions.

“I’m tremendously excited to work together with Sony Pictures Classics,” said Chou. “They are home to so many great films. I’m looking forward to sharing Return to Seoul with their audiences worldwide.”

“Return to Seoul speaks to the younger audience returning to theaters as well as the classical specialized film audience. A great story of a woman in search of her past. It is satisfying and promises success on all levels. Return to Seoul instantly elevates Davy Chou to the highest level of filmmakers working today,” added Sony Pictures Classics.

“Davy Chou has made a very moving film that takes you to unexpected places with an incredible central performance from Park Ji-Min as the formidable yet vulnerable Freddie, and we are thrilled to be working with him and partnering again with Sony Pictures Classics on its international release,” said MK2 Films.

The deal was negotiated between Sony Pictures Classics and MK2 Films.