Cannes: ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Sells Wide Ahead of Festival Premiere

Triangle of Silence, the new social satire from The Square director Ruben Östlund, has sold wide ahead of its world premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

Distributors across Europe snatched up the feature, which stars Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean as a fashion model/influencer couple who, after a disaster on a luxury cruise, are left stranded on a desert island with a group of billionaires and a cleaning lady. In the fight for survival, social and financial hierarchies are turned upside-down. Woody Harrelson stars as the ship’s captain.

The Coproduction Office, which is handling international sales for the film, said Triangle of Sadness had nearly sold out in Europe, with deals with Curzon for the U.K., Bac Films for France, Almode for Germany and Austria, Teodora for Italy, and Avalon for Spain among others. The movie has also sold for Turkey (Filmarti), Israel (Shani Films), Australia & New Zealand (Sharmill Films) and Mexico (Piano). SF Studios is handling distribution across the Nordic territories.

30WEST and WME Independent are co-representing the North American distribution rights for the movie.

Östlund’s previous film, The Square, starring Claes Bang and Elisabeth Moss, won the 2017 Palme d’Or, and Triangle of Sadness is one of the most hotly-anticipated films at this year’s Cannes Festival, which runs May 17-28.