Cannes Gives ‘Triangle of Sadness’ a Warm Embrace With 7 Minute-Plus Standing Ovation

Triangle of Sadness, a new social satire from The Square director Ruben Östlund, made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday to a rousing reception.

The movie, starring Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean and Woody Harrelson, earned a standing ovation that lasted 7-plus minutes, with one of the biggest cheers for actress Dolly De Leon.

Dickinson and Dean star as a fashion model/influencer couple who, after a disaster on a luxury cruise, are left stranded on a desert island with a group of billionaires and a cleaning lady. In the fight for survival, social and financial hierarchies are turned upside down. Harrelson stars as the ship’s captain.

The film is vying for the Palme d’Or at this year’s 75th edition of the festival, just like the 20 other titles in the competition lineup. It nearly sold out in Europe ahead of the festival. Sweden’s Östlund won the Palme in 2017 with art world satire The Square.

The jury deciding the 2022 winner is led by French actor Vincent Lindon, co-star of 2021 Cannes Palme d’Or winner Titane, as president. Joining him on the jury are actress-director Rebecca Hall (The Town), Danish-born Bollywood star Deepika Padukone (Chennai Express), Sweden’s Noomi Rapace (Lamb) and Italian actress-director Jasmine Trinca (The Gunman), as well as directors Asghar Farhadi (A Hero), Ladj Ly (Les Misérables), Jeff Nichols (Take Shelter) and Joachim Trier (The Worst Person in the World).