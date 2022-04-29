Cannes Adds Two More Titles to 2022 Official Selection

Just over two weeks before the kick-off to the 75th Cannes International Film Festival, organizers have added another two titles to the official 2022 lineup.

Cannes on Friday said it would be screening As Bestas from director Rodrigo Sorogoyen in a Cannes Première slot this year and would hold a special screening for Salam, a documentary from French filmmakers Mélanie Georgiades aka Diam’s, Houda Benyamina (Divines, The Eddy) and Anne Cissé (Buck).

Sorogoyen’s feature Mother, an adaptation of his 2017 Oscar-nominated live-action short, screened at the Venice Film Festival in 2019. His latest thriller stars Denis Ménochet (Inglourious Basterds, Peter von Kant) and Marina Foïs (Polisse) as a French couple who move to a small village to get closer to nature. But their presence inflames two locals to the point of outright hostility and shocking violence.

Cannes last week added three movies to its competition line-up: The Eight Mountains by Belgian directors Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix Van Groeningen (The Broken Circle Breakdown), Léonor Serraille’s Un Petit Frere and Albert Serra’s Tourment sur les iles. Other out-of-competition titled added since Cannes’ April 14 festival press conference include Serge Bozon’s musical romantic comedy Don Juan starring Virginie Efira and Tahar Rahim, Dominik Moll’s Nuit du 12, Emmanuel Mouret’s adultery drama Chronique d’une liaison passagère and L’innocent from actor-director Louis Garrel.

French actor Vincent Lindon (Titane) heads up this year’s Cannes competition jury, alongside directors Asghar Farhadi (A Hero), Jeff Nichols (Take Shelter), Ladj Ly (Les Miserables) and Joachim Trier (The Worst Person in the World); the actor-directors Rebecca Hall (Passing) and Jasmine Trinca (Miele); and actors Deepika Padukone (Chennai Express) and Noomi Rapace (Lamb).

The 75th Cannes Film Festival runs May 17-28.