Cannes: ‘The Worst Ones,’ Vicky Krieps Win 2022 Un Certain Regard Awards

Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret’s The Worst Ones, a film-within-a-film drama about a French film crew trying to cast locals in a working-class French town, has won the top prize for best film in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Johan Heldenbergh plays Flemish director Gabriel, who is casting kids in the suburbs of Boulogne-Sur-Mer for his new feature, Picasso, the story of a pregnant teen and her younger brother. He discovers raw talent in Lily (Mallory Wanecque) and the hot-tempered Ryan (Timéo Mahaut).

Joyland, a Pakistani transgender drama from director Saim Sadiq won the Un Certain Regard jury prize. Ali Junejo, Sohail Sameer, Rasti Farooq, Salmaan Peerzada, Alina Khan and Sarwat Gilani star in the feature, which observes the tension within a Pakistani family suffocated by societal conventions around gender and sexuality.

The best director prize went to Alexandru Belc for Metronom, a doomed love story set in Romania in the early ’70s, at the height of communism.

Luxembourg star Vicky Krieps took best actor honors for Corsage, the costume drama from Austrian director Marie Kreutzer, in which she stars as Sissi, also known as the Empress Elisabeth of Austria. Krieps shared the honor with Adam Bessa, the star of Harka, Lotfy Nathan’s narrative debut follows a young man trying to survive in post-revolution Tunisia.

Best screenplay prize went to Maha Haj’s Mediterranean Fever, a comedy about depression, while Lola Quivoron’s debut feature, Rodeo, which looks at France’s underground motorbike scene, took the Un Certain Regard’s Coup de coeur prize.