Zurich Film Festival Launches Training Program

The Zurich Film Festival will launch a new industry training program, called ZFF Summit Climber, for its 2022 event to offer up-and-comers in the film industry insights and practical training on how to successfully finance, produce and distribute films in Hollywood.

ZFF Summit Climber will sponsor eight young industry talents on a mentored three-day training program during the 18th Zurich Film Festival and the industry-focused Zurich Summit, which runs Sept. 23-26. They will be mentored by transatlantic industry veterans, including the likes of Zurich Summit regulars Alana Mayo, President of Orion Pictures, Neon CEO Tom Quinn, and CAA Media Finance co-CEO Roeg Sutherland.

“As part of our new development program, the young participants get to learn from the best Hollywood has to offer in this field,” said Reta Guetg, head of industry Zurich Film Festival.

The Zurich festival said the primary focus of the new talent development program would be on film financing and packaging, covering topics like how to prepare a film package, setting up transatlantic financing structures and collaboration guidelines. Participants must be junior executives with at least two years of professional experience in sales and acquisition and require at least one professional reference. Application for the program can be made out online before the August 15 deadline.

“The ZFF has been committed to promoting young talent since it was founded. Whether it’s the ZFF Academy or ZFF for Kids, they all boil down to one thing: Getting people excited about films and how they are made,” said Christian Jungen, artistic director of the Zurich Film Festival. “The program closes a gap for young talent in the distribution and financing sector. In keeping with our festival strategy, we also rely here on the boutique concept and our excellent relations with the North American film market.”

The ZFF Summit Climber program is being organized in partnership with the International Screen Institute, a non-profit group that provides training for European and International Film and TV creatives and executives.