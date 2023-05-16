Cannes: ‘Fantasy Island’ Director Jeff Wadlow Sets Shark Thriller ‘Devil’s Mouth’ With eOne, Thunder Road (Exclusive)

Jeff Wadlow attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Jeff Wadlow — the horror director behind Blumhouse hits Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island – has set a new thriller, The Devil’s Mouth, with Entertainment One and Thunder Road set to produce.

The feature project, from writers Aja Gabel and Myung Joh Wesner, follows a group of young and beautiful friends whose idyllic vacation off the coast of Mexico becomes a life-or-death endeavor.

The synopsis for the film reads: “Despite a series of storms recently flooding the area, Sara, the planner amongst the partiers, is adamant on continuing with their exploration of the La Boca Del Diablo (The Devil’s Mouth) cenotes – a hauntingly intricate maze of deep underwater caverns. But as they traverse the awe-inspiring flooded caves and tunnels, looming in the depths below is a silent, swift, and bloodthirsty trapped outsider – a true apex predator. The group’s only hope for survival is to set aside their petty differences and work together to find their way out. But even then, do they stand a chance?”

Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee will produce via the Thunder Road banner, which recently released the fourth installment of the John Wick franchise, currently at $419 million at the global box office.

Sierra/Affinity is handling global sales of the film, making it available to buyers for the first at the 2023 Cannes Film Market.

Said Sierra/Affinity’s Kristen Figeroid, “We are excited to team up with Jeff and Thunder Road to bring an exhilarating and heart pounding shark thriller to the screen. Our team looks forward to showcasing it to a deservingly wide audience around the globe, building upon the track record of commercial success of the team behind it.”

Wadlow’s other credits include feature Kick-Ass 2 and series Are You Afraid of the Dark?. He is repped by UTA.