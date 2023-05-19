×
Cannes: Music Box Films Takes Swiss Tragicomedy ‘Golden Years’ for U.S. (Exclusive)

The hit movie follows a married pair of golden agers whose pent-up marital problems bubble to the surface during a cruise in the Mediterranean.

Music Box Films has taken U.S. rights to Barbara Kulcsar’s hit Swiss tragicomedy Golden Years, signing a deal with sales outfit Beta Cinema that will see Music Box release the film stateside later this year.

Golden Years stars veteran Swiss actors Esther Gemsch and Stefan Kurt as Alice and Peter, a recently-retired couple ready to enjoy their life as pensioners with a cruise trip through the Mediterranean. But once on the cruise, their pent-up marital problems bubble to the surface and the pair end up going on separate journeys of self-discovery. Peter becomes a health fanatic, spending more and more time with his best friend Heinz (Ueli Jäggi). Meanwhile, Alice, disappointed and hurt, decides, during a shore excursion in Marseille, not to return to the ship.

Kulcsar (The Two of Us, Blush) directed Golden Years from a script by Petra Volpe (Heidi, The Divine Order), who took inspiration from her own parents’ retirement.

“I wrote a funny and tender story about a couple’s second coming of age at 65,” says Volpe, “Golden Years celebrates that it’s never too late to change your life.”

Zodiac Pictures produced Golden Years in co-produktion with Claussen+Putz, ZDF, SRF, SRG SSR and Blue+. Golden Years previously turned the film festival circuit, screen at the Palm Springs, Victoria, Zurich and Hamburg festival.

“Barbara Kulcsar’s delightful comedy reminds us that the quest for happiness and personal growth is a lifelong journey,” said Music Box Films’ Brian Andreotti. “These characters are on a voyage to reinvent themselves and redefine their relationships, and their final destinations will surprise audiences.”

