Cannes: Producers on the Move Unveiled

European Film Promotion (EFP) has unveiled its 2023 Producers on the Move, the 20 up-and-coming film producers from 20 European countries picked to take part in the EFP’s networking event at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

The list of 2023 Producers on the Move includes Gentian Koçi (Albania), David Bohun (Austria), Julie Esparbes (Belgium), Vanya Rainova (Bulgaria), Miljenka Čogelja (Croatia), Stelana Kliris (Cyprus), Alice Tabery (Czech Republic), Emile Hertling Péronard (Denmark), Emilia Haukka (Finland), Silvana Santamaria (Germany), Vicky Miha (Greece), Júlia Berkes (Hungary), Kathryn Kennedy (Ireland), Valon Bajgora (Kosovo*), Dominiks Jarmakovičs (The Netherlands), Elisa Fernanda Pirir (Norway), Radu Stancu (Romania), Juraj Krasnohorský (Slovak Republic) and Julia Gebauer (Sweden).

The group will take part in a tailor-made program that runs May 18-22 during the festival intended to improve collaboration and foster international co-productions, between European film professionals. To help kick-start the effort, the EFP has begun a series of pre-festival events, including one-on-one speed meetings, roundtables and pitching sessions, which run through May 4.

Three of the selected producers have films in this year’s Cannes line-up. Erik Glijnis co-produced Lost in the Night from Mexican auteur Amat Escalante (Heli), which will screen in the out-of-competition Cannes Première section. Julie Esparbe’s The (Ex)perience of Love from directors Ann Sirot and Raphaël Balbonin will premiere in Cannes‘ Critics Week, and Juraj Krasnohorský’s animated short Electra, directed by Daria Kashcheeva will have its Croissette bow in the La Cinef selection.

Several of this year’s Producers on the Move already have award-winning titles on the credits list. Miljenka Čogelja produced Juraj Lerotić’s Safe Place, which picked up the best first feature, best emerging director, and (for star Goran Markovic), best actor honors in Locarno last year, was Croatia’s official Oscar candidate. Gentian Koçi’s Daybreak and A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On, was Albania’s official Oscar entry this year. David Bohun’s The Trouble With Being Born, from director Sandra Wollner, won the special jury prize of the Encounters section of the 2020 Berlin film festival.