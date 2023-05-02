Cannes: John C. Reilly to Head Un Certain Regard Jury

John C. Reilly will head up the jury for the 2023 Cannes Un Certain Regard sidebar.

Reilly has been a frequent visitor to the French film festival, screening such titles as The Lobster, Tale of Tales and We Need to Talk About Kevin.

“I have had so many life-changing moments at the Festival de Cannes (from my miraculous first trip with Paul Thomas Anderson to celebrating my 50th birthday from the Palais stage!) So to be chosen as the president of Un Certain Regard Jury is truly such an incredible honor,” Reilly said in a statement. “Many of the films I have been lucky to appear in have been selected by the Festival over these many years and nothing feels as special as being invited to this amazing annual gathering of the very best cinema has to offer the world. I look forward to helping launch another generation of filmmakers on this special occasion as the Festival has done since its inception. I am humbled and thrilled. ¡Viva Cinema!”

Joining Reilly on this year’s Un Certain Regard Jury are French Cambodian director and producer Davy Chou, whose Return to Seoul screened in Un Certain Regard last year; the French director and screenwriter Alice Winocour (Proxima, Revoir Paris); German actress Paula Beer (Transit, Afire); and Belgian actress Émilie Dequenne (Close).

Reilly and the jury will screen the 20 features picked for this year’s Un Certain Regard section and pick winners in the best film, best director, best performance and best screenplay categories, as well as a jury and Coup de Coeur prize.

The 76th Cannes Film Festival runs May 16-27.