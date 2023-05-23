Cannes: DCM Takes Wim Wenders Festival Double Pack for Germany

Berlin-based distributor DCM has landed the Wim Wenders’ Cannes double pack, securing rights in Germany for both of the Wenders films screening in Cannes: the competition title Perfect Days and the 3D documentary Anselm, which is a festival special screening.

The 77-year-old German filmmaking legend, director of Wings of Desire and 1984 Palme d’Or winner Paris, Texas, is pulling double duty at this year’s festival. His Tokyo-set drama Perfect Days follows a Tokyo toilet cleaner — played by Koji Yakusho — as he goes about his job in some of the city’s most spectacularly-designed public facilities. The documentary Anselm, a 3D profile of the German painter and sculptor Anselm Kiefer, is billed as a companion piece to his arthouse hit Pina, a 3D look at legendary German dance theater pioneer Pina Bausch, from 2011.

“We are delighted to enter into a long-term collaboration with Wim Wenders and his team from Road Movies, Wenders Images, and the Wim Wenders Foundation,” said Marc Schmidheiny, managing director of DCM. “In addition to the documentary film Anselm, which we will release in theaters this fall, we are currently co-producing a second film [with Wenders]: A portrait of the renowned architect Peter Zumthor, titled The Secret of Places. In the midst of it all, Wim surprised us with Perfect Days: A tender, affectionate story set in Tokyo that has a profound impact on its audience.”

DCM will release Anselm on Oct. 12 in Germany and Perfect Days on Dec. 21. The distributor acquired Anselm from HanWay Films and Perfect Days from the Wim Wenders Stifftung. The Match Factory is handling worldwide rights on the film.