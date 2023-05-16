Cannes According to Bleecker Street’s Kent Sanderson

As president, acquisitions and ancillary distribution at independent film company Bleecker Street, Kent Sanderson returns to the Croisette this year amid a recent box office rebound for tentpole releases.

The busy veteran took time to tell THR about his plans for the Cannes Film Festival and market, as well as some of his best and worst experiences in town. He also answered various other questions, including on tips for what faux pas to avoid and sharing his “only in Cannes” moment.

Best bargain in Cannes?

There are no “bargains” in Cannes! But for a quick bite, I usually head north towards the train station. There’s some fast food-style cafes where you can get a cheap sandwich.

Favorite meal in Cannes?

Le Maschou in the old city. It’s pricey, but the food is wonderful, especially the basket full of fresh vegetables. This is a deeply uncreative choice, but as readers will discover throughout this interview, I am the epitome of a boring basic American when it comes to these things.

Most overrated restaurant?

Le Maschou. Eagle-eyed readers may have realized that I mentioned this restaurant as my favorite, but I have to add an asterisk to any restaurant recommendation when a basked of fresh vegetables served with a balsamic vinaigrette trigger a “Large Purchase Approved” email from American Express.

Biggest Cannes faux pas?

I am too boring to have one of these, I think. Or the fact that I am so boring is itself a faux pas.

Best place to grab a drink after 3 a.m.?

The hotel bathroom sink because I went to sleep at midnight? On the off chance I am up that late, it will probably be at Le Petit Majestic.



Place to avoid during the festival?

The Riviera within the Palais. People working in there are the hardest workers in Cannes, but it’s a very strange, very disorienting place.

Your “only in Cannes” moment?

The sight of stripper cops on the beach at Abel Ferrara’s Welcome to New York party is irrevocably seared into my brain.

Biggest Cannes pet peeve?

Maybe it’s different with the renovations, but the dudes who try to stop you from walking through the lobby of The Grand (The Mondrian?) towards Rue d’Antibes. The same guys also once told me I wasn’t allowed to use the restroom there unless I bought more than one bottle of water.

Cannes guilty pleasure?

I’ll just use this space to recommend a restaurant that it’s very easy to overeat at, Le Jade.



Strangest request you’ve ever received in Cannes?

When I was an assistant, trying to figure out how to get my bosses home when the volcanic eruptions in Iceland disrupted air travel. Nothing like trying to figure out the direction an ash cloud is traveling on 2010-era hotel Wi-Fi.

Most interesting celeb encounter?

Before I moved to L.A., the exact same A-list actress would be on my flight from NYC every year. I cannot imagine anything worse than being seated next to a famous person during an overnight flight, and so I’d live in fear until I confirmed she was nowhere near me.

One thing you won’t travel without, besides your phone?

Well, I managed to not renew my passport in a timely fashion before the Berlinale this year and had to fly to Denver during a snowstorm for an emergency renewal. So… that? It turns out there is not an IQ test required to attend film festivals.

How has the past year changed your attitude to theatrical?

Well, last year and the COVID-laden years that preceded it made me personally more eager to return to the theatrical experience whenever I could. From a business perspective, it’s been hard to watch the specialty space come back more slowly than the tentpoles, which have roared back to life in a massive way. So it’s more important now to have realistic expectations about what theatrical revenue really looks like while also acknowledging the incredible impact it has on the home entertainment windows that follow.



Attitude towards timing/reporting on standing ovations at premieres?

I have always loved the way that the interpretation of various data points can help measure the success of a movie. The length of any given standing ovation is not among my favorite data points.