Cannes According to Independent Entertainment Head Luc Roeg

Luc Roeg, the CEO of British production, finance and sales banner Independent Entertainment, which was behind last year’s Harry Styles starrer My Policeman, is back in Cannes.
The company is launching several new projects in Cannes, including the prestige drama Andorra.
Before another busy Cannes visit, Roeg shared tips about surviving the festival with THR and some of his experiences over the years.
Best bargain
There’s no such thing as a bargain in Cannes!
Favorite meal in Cannes?
There are so many great places to eat in Cannes, but my favorite is La Passager at the hotel Belles Rives in Juan-Les-Pins.
Most overrated restaurant?
Anywhere I can’t get a reservation!
Best place to grab a drink after 3 a.m.?
You’re really better not to!
Place to avoid during the festival?
Any meeting on a yacht!
Your “only in Cannes” moment
Walking up the red carpet with Iggy Pop and Jim Jarmusch for the screening of Gimme Danger was a very special moment.
Biggest pet peeve?
Leaving my accreditation in the hotel and not realizing until I’ve been turned away from a screening having queued for 45 mins!
Cannes guilty pleasure?
It’s got to be going to bed before midnight!
Strangest request you’ve ever received in Cannes?
Someone asked for my autograph on the Croissette, crazy!
Most interesting celeb encounter?
There have been many but I’m too discrete to say.
One thing you won’t travel without, besides your phone?
There’s not much else I need besides my credit card!
What’s your attitude towards timing/reporting on standing ovations at premieres?
Longer the better, keep them going!
