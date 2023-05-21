Cannes According to Rollerskater Thaïs Coupet

Cannes native Thaïs Coupet is a professional roller skater and skating instructor.

She shared with THR her tips for Cannes, a local’s insider knowledge and some of her experiences.

Coupet can be found on Instagram at: @thaisonwheels

Best bargain in Cannes?

For a quick bite during the day, I would definitely recommend you try my favorite vegetarian sandwich at Kiosque 4 L’Exocet, next to Palm Beach. In the center, you can also find a good falafel kebab next to Place Gambetta named Aux délices Arménien.

Favorite meal in Cannes?

I don’t have a favorite meal in Cannes but I love to try new restaurants. There’s a big turnover here, so there’s always new places to try. You can find plenty of good ones on Rue Hoche, Rue Ménadier and the Suquet.

Most overrated restaurant?

I never go to overrated places so I don’t get disappointed. (laughs)

Best place to grab a drink after 3 a.m.?

Probably a glass of wine or port at my place since I usually go to bed pretty early (old cat lady here).



Place to avoid during the festival?

The whole city! I Joke. I would definitely avoid the area around the Palais des Festival. People walk super fast and look like robots. It’s like they don’t even notice you. It’s pretty funny actually.

Your “only in Cannes” moment?

My “only in Cannes” moment is to take my lunch break at the beach. I don’t think there’s a lot of places in France where you can do that. I feel very lucky!

Biggest Cannes pet peeve?

The renovations all year long, it’s never-ending… Hopefully we are getting an amazing skatepark soon, next to the Croisette. I’m so excited!

Cannes guilty pleasure?

The “aperoller,” which is a mix between “apéro” and “roller.” No need to go to fancy places, we just bring music, skates, some food and drinks, and then we dance on the Croisette.

Most interesting celebrity encounter?

When I was around 10 I met Angelina Jolie at the Miramar theater. My dad used to work there as a sound engineer. She gave me the biggest hug, and I cried my eyes out. I was a huge fan of Lara Croft back then. (laughs)

Something visitors must do in Cannes?

If you come to Cannes for the first time, I would recommend you to wake up early to go to the market at Forville to grab some local food and then visit the old town in (the) Le Suquet (neighborhood) — it’s so romantic!