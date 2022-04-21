Cannes Adds Albert Serra, Louis Garrel, Patricio Guzman Titles

The Cast attend the French Dispatch Photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 13, 2021 in Cannes, France.

The Cannes Film Festival’s official competition has added another three movies: Léonor Serraille’s Un Petit Frere, Albert Serra’s Tourment sur les iles and Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix Van Groeningen’s The Eight Mountains.

On Thursday, other new additions to the Cannes lineup include the local French titles Serge Bozon’s Don Juan, Dominik Moll’s La Nuit du 12 and Chronique E’Une Liaison Passagere, by Emmanuel Mouret.

The latest additions to the Cannes festival, which round out its official selection, follow a week after the main lineup for the 2022 edition was unveiled.

Elsewhere, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s Rebel has been selected for the Midnight Screenings section, while the Un Certain Regard sidebar has added four new titles: Emily Atef’s Plus Que Jamais; Maha Haj’s Mediterranean Fever; Le Blue du Caftan, by Maryam Touzani and Lotfy Nathan’s first film, Harka.

Cannes’ out of competition has programmed Louis Garrel’s The Innocent, and there are special screenings this year for the documentary Mi Pais Imaginario, by Patricio Guzman; Doroteya Droumeva’s The Vagabonds, another directorial debut; Riposte Feministe, a documentary by directors Marie Perennès and Simon Depardon; Restos Do Vento, by Tiago Guedes; and Amandine Fredon and Benjamin Massoubre’s Le Petit Nicolas Qu’est-ce Qu’on Attend Pour Etre Heureux?

Z from The Artist director Michel Hazanavicius will open the 75th Cannes Film Festival, with new films from James Gray, George Miller and Hirokazu Kore-eda also in the lineup.