Cannes: Alicia Vikander to Guest on THR’s ‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast Live From the Palais

Festival attendees are invited to the May 20 recording and cocktail reception in the Campari Lounge.

Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Cannes Film Festival attendees are cordially invited to a free special event — presented by The Hollywood Reporter and Campari — on Saturday, May 20, at 1:30pm Cannes time, in the Campari Lounge of the Palais: a live hourlong recording of THR’s Awards Chatter podcast, followed by a cocktail reception, with the Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander.

There is limited space at this event. Anyone wishing to attend must RSVP via this link by 11am on Friday, May 19.

During the podcast recording, the 34-year-old Swede will be interviewed by yours truly about her life, career and the film that brings her to the Croisette this year: Karim Aïnouz’s Firebrand, in which she portrays Katherine Parr, the sixth and final wife of King Henry VIII (Jude Law).

Vikander is best known for her performances on film in 2010’s Pure, 2012’s Anna Karenina and A Royal Affair; 2013’s The Fifth Estate, 2014’s Testament of Youth; 2015’s The Danish Girl and Ex Machina, 2016’s Jason Bourne and The Light Between Oceans, 2017’s Tulip Fever, 2018’s Tomb Raider, 2020’s The Glorias and 2021’s Blue Bayou and The Green Knight. She also starred in and served as an executive producer of the 2022 HBO limited series Irma Vep, for which she is currently Emmy-eligible.

Vikander was previously a guest on the Awards Chatter podcast back in 2016. Since the podcast’s debut in 2015, other notable showbiz guests have included Steven SpielbergOprah WinfreyLorne MichaelsMeryl StreepGeorge ClooneyBarbra StreisandRobert De NiroAngelina JolieEddie MurphyGal GadotWarren BeattyJennifer LawrenceSnoop DoggJulia RobertsStephen ColbertReese WitherspoonAaron SorkinMargot RobbieRyan ReynoldsNicole KidmanDenzel WashingtonJulia Louis-DreyfusAdam SandlerTina FeyBillie Eilish and FinneasMatthew McConaugheyKate WinsletJimmy KimmelNatalie PortmanKevin HartJennifer LopezElton JohnJudi DenchQuincy JonesJane FondaTom HanksMichelle PfeifferJustin TimberlakeSandra OhRuPaulCate BlanchettJimmy FallonRenee ZellwegerMichael MooreSelena GomezLin-Manuel MirandaHelen MirrenTyler PerrySally FieldSpike LeeLady GagaJ.J. AbramsEmma StoneAl PacinoPhoebe Waller-BridgeJerry SeinfeldDolly PartonWill SmithKerry WashingtonSacha Baron CohenCarol BurnettNorman LearKeira KnightleyDavid LettermanSophia LorenHugh JackmanMelissa McCarthyKen BurnsJodie FosterConan O’BrienAmy AdamsBen AffleckZendayaWill FerrellSacha Baron CohenGlenn CloseMichael B. JordanJessica ChastainJay LenoLizzoKevin FeigePenelope CruzDaniel CraigMichelle YeohBryan CranstonElisabeth Moss and Vince Vaughn.

Meanwhile, guests of the podcast who are best known for things other than showbiz have included Bill GatesHillary ClintonAl GoreMalala YousafzaiBuzz AldrinJane GoodallJosé AndrésGloria SteinemMarie KondoNewton MinowFran LebowitzBen FerenczDr. Ruth WestheimerDr. Neil deGrasse TysonKazuo IshiguroDan RatherDick CavettHarry ReidDick CostoloShaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

Only a handful of Awards Chatter episodes have previously been recorded in front of audiences: Léa Seydoux in Cannes; Al Pacino and Shohreh Aghdashloo in Hollywood; Richard Linklater at SXSW; Liev Schreiber at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival; Machine Gun Kelly at the Savannah Film Festival; Adam Sandler and Eddie Redmayne at the Newport Beach International Film Festival; Cate Blanchett and Martin McDonagh at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival; F. Murray Abraham at the Boulder International Film Festival; and Denis Villeneuve, Halle Berry, Asghar Farhadi, Dakota Johnson, David Chase, Harvey Keitel, Courteney Cox, Colin Farrell, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Austin Butler and the cast of Squid Game at Chapman University.

