Cannes: Neon Acquires Justine Triet’s Competition Title ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ for North America

Neon has acquired the North American rights to Anatomy of a Fall (Anatomie d’une chut), which premiered in the competition lineup of the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.

Anatomy of a Fall, written and directed by French filmmaker Justine Triet (Sibyl) and co-written by Arthur Harari (Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle), marks Neon’s second acquisition at the festival following Pablo Berger’s animated Robot Dreams.

Neon films have scored three consecutive Palme d’Or awards in Cannes thanks to Parasite in 2019; Titane in 2021; and Triangle of Sadness in 2022.

Anatomy of a Fall is a thriller that follows Sandra (Sandra Hüller), a German writer, her French husband Samuel, and their 11-year-old son Daniel who live a secluded life in a remote town in the French Alps. When Samuel is found dead in the snow below their chalet, the police question whether he committed suicide or was killed. Samuel’s death is treated as suspicious, presumed murder, and Sandra becomes the main suspect. Little by little the trial becomes not just an investigation of the circumstances of Samuel’s death, but an unsettling psychological journey into the depths of Sandra and Samuel’s conflicted relationship.

The deal was struck by Neon’s president of acquisitions Jeff Deutchman and was negotiated with Fionnuala Jamison, managing director and head of international sales at mk2 Films.

Triet said: “I am so truly happy, and I know I speak for the entire team of Anatomy of a Fall that Neon will distribute our film in North America. Neon deeply understood the story and what we were aiming to accomplish, and we are thrilled they will bring the film to the widest possible audience.”