Cannes: Andrea Arnold to Head Un Certain Regard Jury

British director Andrea Arnold (Fish Tank, American Honey) will head up the international jury for Cannes’ 2021 Un Certain Regard section, the premier festival sidebar alongside Cannes’ competition line-up.

Joining Arnold on the 2021 Un Certain Regard jury are U.S. filmmaker Michael Covino (The Climb), French actor Elsa Zylberstein (I’ve Loved You So Long), Argentine director Daniel Burman (Lost Embrace), and Algerian filmmaker Mounia Meddour (Papicha).

Arnold is a Cannes regular, having won three Jury Awards for her three Cannes competition entries — her debut Red Road (2006), Fish Tank (2009), and American Honey (2016). Arnold’s latest, the bovine-focused documentary Cow, will bow as part of Cannes Premiere, a new non-competitive sidebar introduced by the festival this year.

Both Covino and Meddour premiered their first films in Un Certain Regard in 2019, with Covino’s The Climb winning the Jury Coup de Coeur. Burman is more closely connected to the Berlin Film Festival, where his 2004 drama Lost Embrace won the Silver Bear Jury Grand Prix. Zylberstein is a French industry veteran whose CV includes roles in I’ve Loved You So Long (2008) alongside Kristin Scott Thomas and Un + une (2015) with Jean Dujardin.

The Un Certain Regard jury will judge the 20 features in this year’s line-up, which includes the latest from arthouse favorites such as Turkey’s Semih Kaplanoglu (Commitment Hasan), Russian director Aleksey German Jr. (Delo (House Arrest)), and Israel’s Eran Kolirin (Let There Be Morning), as well as first-time directors such as Valdimar Jóhannsson from Iceland—in Un Certain Regard with Noomi Rapace-starrer Lamb, and Chinese filmmaker CB Yi, whose Austrian production Moneyboys premieres in the Cannes sidebar next month.

Onoda – 10 000 Nights in the Jungle, a Japanese-language feature from French director Arthur Harari, will open this year’s Un Certain Regard section July 7. The jury will announce this year’s winners on Friday, July 16.

