Cannes: Andrea Arnold’s ‘Cow’ Finds Home With Mubi for U.K., Ireland, Turkey

Mubi’s growing herd of 2021 Cannes Film Festival titles has grown even larger.
The art house distributor and streaming platform has picked up Andrea Arnold’s Croisette-bound documentary Cow for the U.K., Ireland and Turkey, with plans to release theatrically in the U.K. and Ireland.
Set to screen in Cannes’ new Premieres section, Cow, according to Arnold, is “an endeavour to consider cows” and “to move us closer to them.” Examining the daily reality for one dairy cow, she says the feature hopes to “see both their beauty and the challenge of their lives. Not in a romantic way but in a real way.”
Cow —Arnold’s fifth feature and her fourth in Cannes after American Honey, Fish Tank and Red Road — is produced by Kat Mansoor for Halcyon Pictures, with financing from BBC Film and Doc Society. Executive producers are Rose Garnett for BBC Film and Sandra Whipman and Maxyne Franklin for Doc Society. Submarine Entertainment will be handling North America and mk2 films international sales.
Cannes 2021 pickups so far for Mubi include festival opener Annette from Leos Carax, plus official selection titles Bergman Island from Mia Hansen-Løve, Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta and Noomi Rapace drama Lamb. Cow also joins fellow bovine-focused feature First Cow from Kelly Reichardt, which Mubi recently released in U.K. cinemas.
