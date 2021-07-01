Cannes: Andrea Arnold’s ‘Cow’ Finds Home With Mubi for U.K., Ireland, Turkey

Mubi’s growing herd of 2021 Cannes Film Festival titles has grown even larger.

The art house distributor and streaming platform has picked up Andrea Arnold’s Croisette-bound documentary Cow for the U.K., Ireland and Turkey, with plans to release theatrically in the U.K. and Ireland.

Set to screen in Cannes’ new Premieres section, Cow, according to Arnold, is “an endeavour to consider cows” and “to move us closer to them.” Examining the daily reality for one dairy cow, she says the feature hopes to “see both their beauty and the challenge of their lives. Not in a romantic way but in a real way.”