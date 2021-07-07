Cannes: Dark Star Pictures Takes SXSW Hit ‘Freeland’ for North America

Dark Star Pictures has picked up North American rights to pot-farming drama Freeland, the SXSW hit starring Krisha Fairchild as a 60-something farmer.

Written and directed by Mario Furloni and Kate McLean as their feature debut, Freeland sees Fairchild play Devi, an aging pot-farmer who has been illicitly growing legendary strains for decades on the remote homestead. But when cannabis is legalized, Devi suddenly finds herself fighting for her, and her workers’, survival against well-funded, industrialized competitors.

Fairchild was the breakout star of SXSW in 2015, when Trey Edward Shults’ Krisha, in which she plays the troubled black sheep of a Texas family, took the festival grand jury prize. In Freeland, her second feature, she stars alongside Lily Gladstone (First Cow), Frank Mosley (The Carnivores), Cameron James Matthews and Michelle Maxson. Laura Heberton (Thou Wast Mild and Lovely) produced the film.

Dark Star picked up Freeland from ICM Partners at the Cannes Virtual market last week. The company is planning a late September theatrical release for the film in targeted markets followed by an all-platform bow in October.

Dark Star president Michael Repsch negotiated the deal for Freeland with ICM Partners’ Charlotte Lichtman and producer Laura Heberton on behalf of the filmmakers.