Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Cannes: Dolph Lundgren, Frank Grillo Set Sail in U-Boat Thriller ‘Operation Seawolf’ (Exclusive)

Directed by Steven Luke and being sold by VMI Worldwide, the film is set in the final days of the war when Germany sent its remaining U-boats to attack New York.

Dolph Lundgren and Frank Grillo
Dolph Lundgren and Frank Grillo. Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images; Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Dolph Lundgren and Frank Grillo are heading underwater.

The two have teamed up for the WWII thriller Operation Seawolf, which has now wrapped production and landed a number of sales deals — including in the U.S. — for VMI Worldwide.

Directed by Steven Luke (The Great War), Operation Seawolf is set in the last days of WWII when Germany, desperate for any remaining opportunity to defeat the Allied powers, looked to their last remaining U-Boats for one final mission: to cruise all the way to New York City and attack the U.S. mainland.

Andre Relis (Wander, The Last Son) of VMI, Luke and Todd Lundbohm (The Last Son, The Requin) of 828 Media Capital are serving as producers. Financing was provided by 828 Media Capital.

Shout! Studios has boarded North America rights to Operation Seawolf, with a release date set for 2022.

Meanwhile, VMI’s sales team, which is selling the film at the virtual Cannes market this week, has closed deals for the film for the United Kingdom (Dazzler Media), Australia/New Zealand (Eagle Entertainment), South Korea (Eleven Entertainment), Japan (Fine Films), Middle East (Phoenicia Pictures International), Benelux, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Israel, Scandinavia, Turkey, Africa, CIS (SPI International), Germany (Tiberius Films) and Italy (Leone Film Group).

Operation Seawolf is currently in post-production.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad