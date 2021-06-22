Cannes: Dolph Lundgren, Frank Grillo Set Sail in U-Boat Thriller ‘Operation Seawolf’ (Exclusive)

Dolph Lundgren and Frank Grillo are heading underwater.

The two have teamed up for the WWII thriller Operation Seawolf, which has now wrapped production and landed a number of sales deals — including in the U.S. — for VMI Worldwide.

Directed by Steven Luke (The Great War), Operation Seawolf is set in the last days of WWII when Germany, desperate for any remaining opportunity to defeat the Allied powers, looked to their last remaining U-Boats for one final mission: to cruise all the way to New York City and attack the U.S. mainland.

Andre Relis (Wander, The Last Son) of VMI, Luke and Todd Lundbohm (The Last Son, The Requin) of 828 Media Capital are serving as producers. Financing was provided by 828 Media Capital.

Shout! Studios has boarded North America rights to Operation Seawolf, with a release date set for 2022.

Meanwhile, VMI’s sales team, which is selling the film at the virtual Cannes market this week, has closed deals for the film for the United Kingdom (Dazzler Media), Australia/New Zealand (Eagle Entertainment), South Korea (Eleven Entertainment), Japan (Fine Films), Middle East (Phoenicia Pictures International), Benelux, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Israel, Scandinavia, Turkey, Africa, CIS (SPI International), Germany (Tiberius Films) and Italy (Leone Film Group).

Operation Seawolf is currently in post-production.