Cannes: Dominic Cooper to Lead Thriller ‘Nightfall’ for BAFTA Winner James Strong (Exclusive)

Dominic Cooper, the British star best known for AMC’s Preacher and features such as Mamma Mia!, Captain America: The First Avenger, An Education and The History Boys, is set to take the lead in upcoming thriller Nightfall.

The feature, being launched at the 2021 Virtual Cannes Market, which starts today Monday, by The Exchange, will be directed by BAFTA-winning director James Strong (Broadchurch, Vanity Fair, upcoming BBC series Vigil) from an original screenplay by Lizz-Ayn Shaarawi.

Nightfall sees Cooper play a charismatic former hard rock band front man who wants nothing more than to be left alone. But when a sexy young fan shows up at his doorstep and accuses him of the unthinkable, he discovers that walking away might not be so easy.

The film will be produced by Christopher Watkins and Kevin Goetz of Catapult Entertainment and Caddy Vanasirikul of The Exchange with Brian O’Shea and Nat McCormick of The Exchange serving as executive producers.

“Dominic is the perfect lead for Nightfall. Charismatic, winning and wildly talented, he can easily bring our lead character to life, and given his star power, coupled with James Strong’s directing talents, give our buyers confidence that Nightfall will be a commercial success,” said O’Shea.

Cooper, currently filming Bron’s spaghetti western TV series That Dirty Black Bag, is represented by WME and Markham, Froggatt and Irwin.