‘F9’ Added to Cannes Film Festival Lineup

Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Fremaux promised that a major blockbuster would premiere on the Croisette, and while he’s kept that promise, the film in question isn’t one many are likely to have been expecting.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that F9, the ninth instalment of Universal’s high-octane action franchise, will be revving its engines at the Palais, undoubtedly one of the noisiest titles in the festival’s mostly art house lineup.

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron and Kurt Russell star in the Justin Lin directed film, which has already proven to be an international box office hit after its release was postponed by more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In China, F9 has just won its third consecutive weekend for a $204.5 million running total. It’s due for release in the U.S. on June 25.

However, it’s unknown whether any of the cast will make it to Cannes.

F9 joins a growing number of major U.S. movies heading to the south of France despite ongoing issues surrounding the pandemic and concerns over travel restrictions.

Among the titles getting their world premieres at the festival are Wes Anderson’s all-star The French Dispatch, which was due to bow in 2020, alongside the Matt Damon-starring Stillwater from Tom McCarthy, Sean Penn’s Flag Day and Sean Baker’s Red Rocket.