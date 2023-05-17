Cannes: Screen Media Takes ‘Anchorage’ for North America (Exclusive)

Screen Media has picked up North American rights to Anchorage, a drug-fueled road trip thriller from first-time director Scott Monahan. The Mise En Scéne Company, which is handling worldwide sales on the film, also signed a deal with Bulldog for U.K. rights.

Anchorage premiered at the Oldenburg International Film Festival, where it won the German independence award for best film, as well as the best actor nod for co-star Dakota Loesch, who also wrote the screenplay.

In the film, Loesch and Monahan play brothers Jacob and John who attempt to drive a trunk full of stolen opioids from Florida to Alaska to cash in big. But a split-second act of violence in the California desert derails their plans and sets them on a crash course with tragedy. Since its Oldenburg premiere, the film has traveled the festival circuit, building up word-of-mouth and winning numerous awards.

“Anchorage is a true American indy exposé on sociological issues in American society told through the lens of two brothers traveling cross-country,” said Lev Avery-Peck, acquisitions executive for Screen Media. “The raw character-driven acting brought to the screen via Scott and Dakota powerfully communicates valuable lessons to the audience, which we’re excited to help bring into distribution in collaboration with Mise En Scéne.”

“We have been patient in placing Anchorage because we believe strongly in the filmmaking talent of Scott and Dakota and we wanted to ensure that the film was handled by distributors who care about the film and the future creative talent as much as we do,” added Mise En Scéne CEO Paul Yates. “We’re really excited to be teaming with these two companies to bring this outstanding film to the public.”

Screen Media will release Anchorage theatrically through Double Exposure Distribution in association with Discordiacine in the U.S. starting June 16 at the Laemmle NoHo 7. The film’s U.K. theatrical release is set for August.

The deal was negotiated between The Mise En Scéne Company’s Paul Yates and Rory MacDonald, who are handling international sales, and Screen Media’s acquisitions executive Lev Avery-Peck and Bulldog’s Philip Hoile.