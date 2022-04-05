Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ World Premiere With Tom Hanks Confirmed for Cannes Film Festival

Elvis is going to Cannes. The French film festival confirmed on Tuesday that Australian director, screenwriter and producer Baz Luhrmann will attend this year’s 75th edition in May to present the world premiere of his latest feature Elvis, along with stars Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge.

Butler (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) plays Elvis Presley in the Warner Bros. Pictures film, DeJonge (The Visit) portrays Priscilla Presley, and Hanks plays music manager Colonel Tom Parker.

“The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley, seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker,” the festival highlighted. “The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley.”

Elvis, produced by Bazmark and The Jackal Group, will be released in North America on June 24 and in the rest of the world from June 22.

“Dazzling filmmaker Baz Luhrmann made history at the Festival de Cannes by being the only director to show two feature films at the opening with Moulin Rouge! in 2001, which was running in competition, and The Great Gatsby in 2013,” Cannes organizers said. “In 1992, he was a sensation at the 45th edition of the Festival with his first film Strictly Ballroom, which was screened in the Un Certain Regard section.”

Cannes previously also unveiled that Top Gun: Maverick would screen at the festival, with star Tom Cruise getting a “special tribute.” The festival will run May 17-28.