Cannes Film Festival Unveils Poster Featuring Catherine Deneuve

French film legend Catherine Deneuve will be front and center at the Cannes Film Festival as the subject of the official poster for its 76th edition.

The shot of a young Deneuve in 1968 standing on the Pampelonne beach, near Saint Tropez, as the cameras roll on La Chamade by director Alain Cavalier is the iconic photo for the poster this year. The French romantic drama had Deneuve playing Lucile, the mistress of a wealthy man who misses the material comforts of life when she leaves him for a younger lover.

“Her heart beats frantically, hurriedly, passionately. Like the heart of cinema that the Festival de Cannes celebrates every year,? Cannes organizers said of the poster in a statement.

Côte d’Azur, 1968.

The iconic Catherine Deneuve embodies what cinema should never stop being: elusive, daring, irreverent. Here is the poster of the 76th Festival de Cannes. From May 16 to 27, let's celebrate the love of cinema. #Cannes2023

► https://t.co/3UcKr9mDcT pic.twitter.com/aqkT7HCnPc — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) April 19, 2023

Deneuve is a Cannes regular, including helping launch on the red carpet Jacques Demy’s The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, which won the Palme d’Or in 1964.

She went on to dominate top European festivals with titles like Roman Polanski’s Repulsion, A Matter of Resistance by Jean-Paul Rappeneau and The Young Girls of Rochefort by Demy.

Among her best known roles was in Luis Buñuel’s Belle du Jour, which won Venice’s Golden Lion in 1967. And Deneuve took home the Coppa Volpi for best actress at Venice in 1998 for her performance in Nicole Garcia’s Place Vendôme.

Johnny Depp’s latest film, Jeanne du Barry, is set to open the 2023 Cannes Film Festival with a world premiere on May 16.