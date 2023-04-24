French Energy Union Threatens to Cut Power to Cannes Film Festival

Director Ruben Ostlund poses with the Palme d'Or Award for the movie 'Triangle of Sadness' during the winner photocall during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 28, 2022

This year’s Cannes film festival might need a few extra torches, France’s main energy workers union has warned.

As part of ongoing protests over president Emmanuel Macron’s hugely unpopular pension reforms, the Fédération National des Mines et de l’Enérgie has said it plans to pull the plug on several major events set to take place in France next month.

“In May, do what you please. The Cannes festival, the Monaco GP, Roland-Garros, the Avignon festival could end up in the dark,” the union posted on social media in an announcement titled “100 Days of Anger! 100 Days to Win!”

🔥⚡️En mai, fais ce qu’il te plait



Le festival de Cannes, le GP de Monaco, Roland-Garros, le festival d’Avignon pourraient se retrouver dans le noir@FNMECGT , ses Syndicats, ses Militants, les Robins des Bois continueront d’être les défenseurs de l’intérêt général #Grevilla pic.twitter.com/1NC1EvFsSN — 🔥Karim ABED⚡ (@Kabed70) April 22, 2023

Several unions have pledged to keep fighting the pension reforms, which would see the retirement age in France by two years, to 64 by 2030, and the period workers need to make social security contributions to increase from 42 to 43 years by 2027 in order to draw a full state pension.

The country has erupted in protest over the last few months. Earlier in April, protestors in Paris forced their way into the headquarters of luxury giant LVMH, while thousands have taken to the streets bashing pots and pans. Last month, more than 300 figures from French film and TV — including Juliette Binoche, Berenice Bejo, Alice Diop and Michel Hazanavicius — signed a petition opposing the reforms.