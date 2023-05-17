Cannes Film Market Breaks Accreditation Record

The Cannes Film Festival’s market seems to have emerged from the COVID pandemic stronger than ever.

“The Marché du Film, the biggest international gathering of the film industry, is expected to make a history-breaking record this year,” organizers said late on Tuesday as the 76th edition of the festival was getting ready to open with Johnny Depp and his film from Maïwenn, Jeanne du Barry. “With registration still ongoing, the event is expected to welcome 13,500 accredited participants,” exceeding the previous record of 12,500 set in 2019 before the pandemic.

The 2023 edition of the market will feature more than 510 exhibitors onsite, including 60 pavilions in the Village International and more than 300 sales companies doing business inside the Palais des Festivals, according to organizers. There will be 1,200 market screenings available, or 1,500 when including the festival and sidebars.

The countries with the highest numbers of representatives so far are the U.S., France, the U.K., Germany and Italy. Spain, this year’s Marché du Film Country of Honor, saw a 28 percent increase in participants over last year, according to Cannes organizers. “There is also a welcome return of Asian and Australian participants who are returning in bigger numbers,” the market highlighted in a statement.

“We are absolutely thrilled to see such a high level of interest and participation from all over the world,” said Guillaume Esmiol, the new executive director of the Marché. “This year’s record-breaking figures are a testament to the trust put forth by the industry, as well as the hard work and dedication of the Marché and festival team. Cannes truly is the heart of the film industry.”

The Marché du Film, which opened on Tuesday, will be running until May 24, with the festival closing on May 27.