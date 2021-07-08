First Imax Theater to Open in Cannes

The Côte d’Azur is getting the big screen treatment, with the first-ever Imax theater in Cannes set to open.

The new Cineum Cannes multiplex will throw open its doors to the public today, Thursday. Before its public debut the cinema is holding screenings this week of the some of the films in the Cannes Film Festival’s official selection. The theater will also screen an exclusive Imax preview of Universal’s Jurassic World: Dominion, recently shown ahead of Fast 9, the one Hollywood tentpole screening in Cannes.

The 513-seat theater will include a 22.45-meter screen and feature premium motorized seating. Conceived by Imax and the Compagnie Cinématographique de Cannes (CCC) as a “sanctuary for art, architecture and design,” the Cineum Cannes was designed by French architect Rudy Ricciotti and unfolds over four stories built in local white concrete. It includes a promenade with an art exhibition space, inaugurated with the “Paradis Artificiels” exhibition by visual artist Miguel Chevalier, as well as several restaurants and more.

“This is a milestone event for Imax, as we’ve long sought to expand the world’s foremost theatrical experience to one of the most iconic cities in global cinema,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of Imax. “We are thrilled to begin our partnership with Compagnie Cinématographique de Cannes at this truly special location, and bring the Imax experience to the home of the storied Cannes Film Festival and some of the world’s most passionate cinephiles.”