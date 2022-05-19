Cannes First Look: Mel Gibson in Hacker Thriller ‘Hot Seat’

Mel Gibson is in the Hot Seat.

A first-look photo of the action thriller from director James Cullen Bressack sees Gibson assessing the situation outside an office, where a bomb has been planted.

The movie follows an ex-hacker who, according to the log line, “is forced to break into high-level banking institutions by an anonymous caller who planted a bomb under his chair at his office.” Gibson’s character must try to penetrate the booby-trapped building to save the man. Kevin Dillon, Shannen Doherty and Sam Asghari also appear in the movie.

Bressack (Fortress) helmed the project from a script by Leon Langford and Collin Watts. Randall Emmett, George Furla, Ceasar Richbow, Shaun Sanghani and Chad A. Verdi are producing.

Lionsgate’s Grindstone Entertainment is handling the domestic distribution under its pact with producers Emmett and Furla. Highland Film Group is handling international sales out of Cannes.