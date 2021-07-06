Cannes First Look: Lucy Hale in Survival Thriller ‘Borrego’ (Exclusive)

Actress, singer and TV personality Lucy Hale — best known for her multi-award winning breakout on Pretty Little Liars and recently seen in Fantasy Island — flees on the back of the motorbike in this first-look image from upcoming survival thriller Borrego.

The film — written and directed by Jesse Harris — follows a young botanist (Hale) seeking isolation and redemption who relocates to a small desert town to study an invasive plant species. However, she ends up fighting for her survival after being kidnapped by an inexperienced drug mule (Leynar Gómez) when his ultralight plane crashes in the desert. The nearby small town’s Sheriff (Nicholas Gonzalez), his daughter (Olivia Trujillo) and drug receiver (Jorge A. Jimenez) all become intertwined in the odyssey.

Featuring an international cast of actors from the U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica and Spain, Borrego — which has just finished post production — filmed in the desert of southern Spain during the coronavirus pandemic in the fall of 2020.

Damiano Tucci, Tiziano Tucci, Greg Lauritano, Nancy Cartwright, Monica Gil-Rodriguez and Harris produced, with Hale serving as executive producer. Sales are being handled by Tucci at his own Tucci & Company banner, including during the Cannes market.

