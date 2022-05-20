×
Cannes First Look: Maggie Q in Action Thriller ‘Fear the Night’

Neil LaBute is directing the project, which is currently in production in Los Angeles.

In this first-look image at the action thriller Fear the Night, Maggie Q is on the lookout.

Neil LaBute is directing the project, which is currently in production in Los Angeles. It follows Q as Tess, an Iraq war veteran.

The story takes place as Tess prepares for her sister’s bachelorette party. “As the festivities unfold, the party is abruptly interrupted by a group of home invaders looking for a hidden fortune who quickly take the house under siege,” the logline for the film reads. “Surrounded by the frightened party-goers, Tess soon discovers that their ruthless attackers are hellbent on not leaving any witnesses. Tess strikes back, and the special ops expert takes matters into her own hands.”

Eric Brenner produces alongside Berry Meyerowitz, Jeff Sackman and Larry Greenberg of Quiver Distribution, which is also handling domestic film sales. Highland Film Group is handling international sales.

