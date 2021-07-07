Cannes Flashback: When Sophie Marceau Went Off Script

It takes a particular scene-stealing panache to make oneself into the biggest piece of news to emerge from Cannes’ annual awards ceremony — without even having a film in competition. But French actress Sophie Marceau did just that in 1999 at the millennial 52nd edition of the world’s most glamorous cinema event.

With Canadian provocateur/auteur David Cronenberg heading the jury that year, proceedings were all but guaranteed to be at least slightly… peculiar. The Cannes audience, meanwhile, remained at its viscerally vocal peak in this era. A staid and respectful awards ceremony was hardly guaranteed, but no one would have predicted that it would become a scene of “carnage,” as Roger Ebert later described it, with the assembled Cannes crowd moving “from incredulity to boos and outrage, and finally an outright demonstration.”

The selection of Spain’s Pedro Almodovar for best director for All About My Mother was said to be the only jury selection that wasn’t met with a cascade of shouting. Cronenberg’s jury, which included his regular collaborators Jeff Goldblum and Holly Hunter, gave three awards to Bruno Dumont’s grim police melodrama L’Humanite, which prompted the jury to hoot “so vehemently at Dumont when he ascended the stage that the director basically turned away from the audience and directly thanked the jury for ‘understanding.'”

It was Marceau’s bizarre presentation of the Palme d’Or to the Dardenne brothers’ critically divisive Rosetta, however, that brought the crowd to its feet in protest, while seeming to sum up everything wrong-headed about the festival’s conclusion. Marceau, who returns to Cannes this year in Francois Ozon’s competition entry Everything Went Fine, was then on the brink of a major Hollywood crossover. Already a beloved staple of French cinema, she was poised to star in the forthcoming James Bond film The World Is Not Enough (“On the basis of her Cannes performance [she] may be named Ditzy Galore,” Ebert wrote with uncharacteristic venom.]

Breezing onto stage to present the festival closing trophy, Marceau announced that she had a speech but wasn’t going to read it, instead launching into “a rambling discussion apparently on the topic of ‘what is film.'”

“Films are often ‘merde,’ she helpfully informed the audience,” according to Ebert’s account. “There are more important things, like sick children. Furthermore . . . The audience was booing and whistling, and Kristin Scott Thomas interrupted her, asking Cronenberg somewhat prematurely for his selection, which he announced so quickly that the audience could conveniently just keep on booing.”

At the Nice airport the next day, one of the actors who was backstage with Marceau mused: “She seemed OK until she went on.”