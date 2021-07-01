Cannes: Full Cast Set for Jaclyn Bethany’s ‘The Invisible Girl’ (Exclusive)

Actress and Emmy-winning filmmaker Jaclyn Bethany has unveiled the full cast for her latest feature, The Invisible Girl.

Inspired by the Mary Shelley short story of the same name, the film stars Reise Alexander (Juliet) and Violet Savage (Foxhole) as heroines Henrietta and Rosina, as well as an ensemble cast featuring Malin Barr (Honeydew, The Beta Test), Dan Shaked (Juniper), Riel Macklem (Hex and Rage), Olivia Blue (Juniper), Sarah Keyes (The Falling World), Chris Stahl, Michael Mahoney, Jacobi W. Hall (Broadway’s Paradise Square), Anna Crivelli and Chingwe Padraig Sullivan.

Bethany’s own company BKE Productions is shopping the film — produced by cast members Keyes and Stahl alongside Arielle Yoder and Rosehouse Residency — in Cannes.

From a script written by Bethany and Sofia-Drummond Moore, the film was made by the ensemble cast in a collaborative nature. It is being shot on location as one of the first projects at Rosehouse Residency in Cobleskill, New York. Exploring female sexuality and the power of chosen family, this adaptation of The Invisible Girl is a coming-of-age film, an homage to its original source material but also relevant to current societal challenges.

Bethany is the director of the Emmy-award winning The Rehearsal. Her feature film Highway One recently premiered at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. She is represented by Buchwald.