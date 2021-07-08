Cannes: Saban Lands Josh Hartnett, Melissa Leo, Frank Grillo Action-Thriller ‘Ida Red’ for U.S., U.K. (Exclusive)

Saban Films has landed North American and U.K. rights to action thriller Ida Red, starring Josh Hartnett, Melissa Leo and Frank Grillo.

The film — the product of one of the few feature shoots that took place during the summer of 2020 — was directed by John Swab (Body Brokers, Run With the Hunted), who described it as “the neo-Western story of an American crime family in the Oklahoma heartland.”

Sofia Hublitz (Ozark), William Forsythe (The Rock), Deborah Ann Woll (True Blood), Mark Boone Junior (Memento), Beau Knapp (The Nice Guys) and George ‘Slaine’ Carroll (The Town) round out the cast.

The film — due to have its world premiere in Locarno on Aug. 11 — follows Ida “Red” Walker (Leo), who may not survive her 20-year prison sentence for armed robbery. She turns to her son, Wyatt (Hartnett), for one last job and a chance to regain her freedom.

Jeremy M. Rosen (Charlie Says, Body Brokers) cast, music supervised and produced the film along with Robert Ogden Barnum (Margin Call, All is Lost) and Swab for Roxwell Films, in association with Bondit Media Capital.

“John Swab is an incredible talent whose films speak to his personal experiences with addiction, abuse, crime and redemption,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. “We’re excited to be working with him on Ida Red.”

The deal was negotiated by Bromiley for Saban with Rosen and Barnum for Roxwell on behalf of the filmmakers.

Saban — whose recent titles include Twist, Happily, The Vault, Friendsgiving and Sister of the Groom — recently announced its expansion outside North America, finalizing deals with distribution partners across numerous territories including Austria, France, Germany, Scandinavia and Spain. In September, Saban partnered with Altitude Media Group across the U.K. and Ireland.