Cannes: ‘La Jauria’ Tops Critics’ Week Prizes

Andrés Ramírez Pulido’s Colombian drama La Jauria nabbed two trophies in the Critics’ Week sidebar at Cannes, including the top Grand Prize award.

The drama also took home the SACD trophy ahead of the main jury prizes being handed out this weekend. La Jauria tells the story of Eliú, a country boy who is incarcerated́ in an experimental minors’ centre in the heart of the Colombian tropical forest for a crime he committed with a friend.

Elsewhere, the French Touch jury prize has gone to Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun, which competed in competition in Cannes. The Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award went to Love According to Dalva, helmed by Zelda Samson, and the Leitz Cine Discovery Prize for short film was awarded to João Gonzalez’s Ice Merchants.

Rounding out the Cannes prize giving for the Semaine de la Critique, or Critics’ Week, was the Gan Foundation Award for distribution going to Mikko Myllylahti’s The Woodcutter Story.

Several of the directors with films that regularly debut in Cannes — including Leos Carax, Jacques Audiard, Nadav Lapid, Justin Kurzel, and François Ozon — all got their start at Le Semaine de la Critique.