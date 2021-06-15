Cannes: ‘The Lobster’ Stars Rachel Weisz, Colin Farrell Reunite in Todd Solondz’s ‘Love Child’

Another hot project for the upcoming Cannes virtual market has just dropped, with Cinetic Media and CAA Media Finance, together with MadRiver International, announcing Love Child, a dark comedy from Todd Solondz (Welcome to the Dollhouse) that will reunite The Lobster stars Rachel Weisz and Colin Farrell.

The film is billed as a “dark and hilarious twist” on the classical Oedipus story, with a precocious kid who schemes to rid himself of his brutish dad so he can have his mom all to himself. But things go awry when a handsome stranger appears.

Love Child will reunite Weisz and Farrell, who co-starred in Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Lobster, one of the critical and sales hits of Cannes 2015.

“This is my first movie with a plot and my first movie taking place in Texas,” quipped Solondz. “It’s fun and it’s sexy and it’s shaped by the Hollywood movies that made me want to become a filmmaker. I’ve loved Rachel and Colin’s work forever, and am so honored to be able to excite their passion for serious and unexpected work as well.”

Cinetic Media and CAA Media Finance are setting up the financing for Love Child and will represent domestic rights together with WME. MadRiver International is handling international sales and will pitch the film to global buyers at the Cannes virtual market later this month.

Killer Films’ Christine Vachon, who has produced such Solondz films as Happiness (1998) and Weiner-Dog (2016) will produce Love Child with David Hinojosa on behalf of 2AM.

Weisz, an Oscar winner for The Constant Gardener (2005) and an Oscar nominee for The Favourite (2018) next appears in Marvel’s Black Widow and will make her TV debut as star and executive producer of the upcoming Dead Ringers series for Amazon, a gender-swapped reimagining of David Cronenberg’s 1980 cult horror film.

Farrell appears as The Penguin in the upcoming The Batman reboot alongside Robert Pattinson and together with Jodie Turner-Smith and Justin H. Min in the sci-fi drama After Yang.

The Cannes virtual market, or pre-Cannes screenings, runs June 21-June 25.