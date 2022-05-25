Cannes: Mads Mikkelsen Reunites With ‘A Royal Affair’ Director for ‘King’s Land’

Danish star Mads Mikkelsen is reuniting with his A Royal Affair director Nicolaj Arcel for the epic period drama King’s Land.

Danish actress Amanda Collin, who most recently starred in Ridley Scott’s HBO Max drama series Raised by Wolves, will co-star alongside Mikkelsen.

Arcel penned the screenplay for the new feature with Anders Thomas Jensen. The film is an adaptation of Ida Jessen’s Danish bestseller The Captain and Ann Barbara, set in the mid-17th century. The story follows the attempt by Danish King Frederik V to take, cultivate and colonize an unforgiving area populated by wolves and highwaymen. Mikkelsen will play Ludwig von Kahlen, a military captain determined to tame the wild lands for the king. Collin will play Ann Barbara, a mysterious woman who crosses Kahlen’s path, forever changing his fate.

Louise Vesth (Melancholia, Nymphomaniac) will produce King’s Land for Zentrope. The epic production will start shooting in Denmark, Germany and the Czech Republic, on Sept. 5.

Budgeted at 8.0 million euros ($8.5 million), Zentropa describes the movie as one of the company’s biggest in years.

TrustNordisk is handling international sales for the film and has already pre-sold King’s Land to has already pre-sold to Koch Films for Germany, The Jokers Films for France, September Films for Benelux, and Vertigo Media for Hungary.

“I am beyond excited to be working with him once again,” Mikkelsen said about his re-teaming with Arcel. “He has an awe-inspiring vision for the film, and he and Anders Thomas have penned an amazing script. Its brutality and tenderness deeply moved me when I first read it.” Added Mikkelsen: “It’s an important and fascinating chapter in Danish history about to be adapted for the screen and carrying topics still relevant to this very day. Besides, it is a thrilling story and quite an adventure.”