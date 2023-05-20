×
Cannes: Manny Perez to Star in, Direct Crime Thriller ‘Vengeance: A La Soga Story’ (Exclusive)

Film Mode Entertainment is shopping the hitman drama from the Dominican-American actor and helmer at the fest, with Ana La Pointe and Felix German also part of the mostly Latino cast.

Vengeance: A La Soga Story
'Vengeance: A La Soga Story' Conuco Productions

Manny Perez is set to return as the justice-seeking hitman in Vengeance: A La Soga Story, with Ana LaPointe and Felix German also boarding the mostly Latino cast list.

Clay Epstein’s Film Mode Entertainment has started shopping the crime-focused action thriller, now in post-production, to foreign buyers in Cannes, with Perez set to play La Soga, the Dominican Republic’s most dangerous hitman who returns home to fight corruption, only to be targeted by assassins.

Driven by a relentless pursuit of revenge and family, La Soga is determined to reveal the truth and fight for justice. 

“It’s a pleasure and an honor to be working with Clay and his team at Film Mode Entertainment. It’s been a long journey, carrying this story through, but I am thrilled and excited for its outcome. I know my film is in good hands,” Perez said in a statement.

The character of La Soga as a hired killer was first introduced in the 2009 film La Soga, with Perez writing the screenplay and having performed the titular role.   

“We’re thrilled to be working with the talented, multi-hyphenate threat that is Manny Perez. His film is both engaging and entertaining, while also incredibly relevant in today’s climate. This is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide,” Film Mode’s Epstein said in a statement about the thrill-ride pic introduced at Cannes.

The filmmakers have begun discussions on a U.S. sale as they handle the domestic rights to Vengeance: A La Soga Story.

Film Mode’s recent titles include Mayim Bialik’s feature directorial debut, As They Made Us, starring Dustin Hoffman, Candice Bergen, Simon Helberg and Dianna Agron; Crypto, led by Kurt Russell, Luke Hemsworth and Alexis Bledel; and Stage Mother, starring Jacki Weaver, Lucy Liu and Adrian Grenier.

