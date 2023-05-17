Cannes: Neon Nabs Pablo Berger’s Animated ‘Robot Dreams’ Before Premiere

Neon has picked up the North American rights to Spanish filmmaker Pablo Berger’s debut animated feature, Robot Dreams.

The deal for the graphic novel adaptation comes ahead of a world premiere in Cannes on May 20 as part of the Special Screenings section. Robot Dreams explores the importance and fragility of friendship as the film follows Dog, who lives in Manhattan, and one day, tired of being alone, decides to build himself a robot as a companion.

Their friendship blossoms as they become inseparable, until one summer night, Dog, with great sadness, is forced to abandon Robot at the beach. Will they ever meet again?

The deal also marks Neon’s first purchase this year in Cannes, where it has picked up earlier box office hits like Parasite in 2019, Titane in 2021 and Triangle of Sadness last year.

Berger produces Robot Dreams alongside Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé, Sandra Tapia Diaz and Ángel Durández, with Jérôme Vidal, Sylvie Pialat and Benoit Quainon co-producing.

The deal was negotiated by Sarah Colvin on behalf of Neon, with Elle Driver co-founder Adeline Fontan Tessaur handling worldwide sales rights to the film in Cannes.

“I could not be more proud to have this genius rock-and-roll team on board to distribute this absolute wonder. We know that Neon will know how to get this film that overflows with emotion to the largest possible audience,” Tessaur said in a statement.