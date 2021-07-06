Cannes: Palm Dog Book ‘Unleashed’ Launching on Croisette to Celebrate 20 Years of Sniffing Out “Dogrisma” (Exclusive)

The Palm Dog, the Cannes Film Festival’s faithful annual tail-wagging celebration of canine cinematic performances, has put paw to paper for its first official book, which The Hollywood Reporter has learned is being launched on the Croisette this year by founder and author Toby Rose.

Unleashed, which also marks the The Palm Dog’s 20th anniversary in Cannes (a shocking 127 in dog years), is a year-by-year account of the competition, chronicling its rise from a love letter to Rose’s own late Fox Terrier Mutt (who passed away in 2007 and features on the book’s cover) to a four-legged fixture at the world’s glitziest film festival.

According to Rose, Unleashed offers the “inside scoop” on the Palm Dog, which he says has been “sniffing out dogrisma for two decades at the world’s leading and pawmost awards.”

Among the dogs featured will be Otis, Jennifer Jason Leigh’s own dog and star of her comedy-drama The Anniversary Party, which won the inaugural honorary Palm Dog dog collar in 2001, right up to the latest winner, Sayuri, the American pit bull terrier from 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (an award Quentin Tarantino himself turned up to collect at the ceremony in the U.K. Pavilion). And, of course, there’s Uggie, famed star of The Artist, who won in 2011 but in 2020 was named Palm Dog of Palm Dogs.

According to Rose, other dog lovers to grace the pages of Unleashed include Tilda Swinton, Jim Jarmusch (whose English bulldog star of his 2017 film Paterson won the award – posthumously – in 2017), Stephen Frears, Dominic Cooper, Kelly Reichardt, and Steven Soderbergh. Charlotte Rampling, meanwhile, has written the preface. Rose wrote the, ahem, “paw”word.