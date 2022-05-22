Cannes: Protesters Disrupt Red Carpet By Unleashing Smoke From Handheld Devices

The Cannes Film Festival was, a second time, disrupted by a protest on the red carpet.

According to a tweet on Sunday from Agence France-Press journalist Frédérique Geffard, a group of women from the feminist movement Les Colleuses, dressed in all black, unfurled a banner listing the names of 129 women believed to be victims of domestic violence in France since the last Cannes Film Festival took place.

In the images, the women are seen unleashing smoke from handheld devices and raising their arms in the air, making fists.

This display occurred prior to the screening of competition film Holy Spider, a thriller from director Ali Abbasi.

There has been no official word on the identities of the women. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to the Cannes Film Festival press office for comment.

This event comes two days after a topless woman, wearing body paint in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, was removed from the Cannes red carpet after making a protest against sexual violence ahead of the screening of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing.

The words “Stop raping us” were written in paint across her abdomen, with the word “scum” written on her lower back. She dropped to her knees and screamed as security guards rushed over to cover her with a coat.