Cannes: Todd Haynes Movie ‘May December’ Gets Warm Reception

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
Todd Haynes’ May December made an impression on Cannes, earning a six-minute standing ovation during its Saturday evening premiere as castmembers Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton looked on.
Haynes’ latest film stars Portman as a Hollywood actress who travels to Georgia to research the life of Gracie (Julianne Moore, teaming with Haynes for the fourth time), who became tabloid fodder after she started a May-December relationship with Joe (Charles Melton), a man 23 years her junior. While preparing for the film about the couple’s past, Elizabeth observes Gracie and Joe’s marriage 20 years after their relationship was national news, a time when they are about to become empty nesters.
The film, which is being sold in the U.S. by CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group, was written by Samy Burch, with a producing team that includes Killer Films’ Christine Vachon and Will Ferrell, who was on hand in France on Saturday evening.
The May December premiere was delayed following the previous premiere of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which runs over three hours. The late start didn’t keep audiences from reacting with big laughs during the film’s funnier moments.
“The making of this film was such a joy. We threw thus film together incredibly quickly,” said Haynes, following the ovation, adding that they shot for only 23 days in Savannah, Georgia. “It took everybody’s creative participation to make it possible.”
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Cannes Film Festival
‘Banel & Adama’ Review: Love and Duty Clash in a Visually Arresting, Narratively Oblique Senegal-Set Debut
-
Todd Haynes
‘May December’ Review: Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore Dazzle, But Todd Haynes’ Drama Is Too Detached for Its Own Good
-
Cannes Reviews
‘Along Came Love’ Review: Katell Quillévéré’s Ambitious But Uneven French Post-War Melodrama
-
Martin Scorsese
Cannes: Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Draws Nine-Minute Standing Ovation
-
Robert De Niro
‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Review: Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone Lead Martin Scorsese’s Searing True-Crime Epic
-