Cannes: Sony Takes Anita Mui Biopic for Five Asian Territories

Making a swift start at the Cannes film market, Sony Pictures has nabbed theatrical rights to Edko Films’ musical biopic Anita in five Asian territories.

The film traces the life of Hong Kong singer and screen star Anita Mui, who died at the age of 40 in 2003, but remains one of the biggest names in Cantopop musical history, with a huge fan base throughout Asia.

Sony will distribute the film in Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam near the end of 2021. Bill Kong’s Edko will remain involved in the release in Hong Kong and mainland China.

Anita is the first solo feature from director Longman Leung (Cold War). It will star Hong Kong fashion model Louise Wong as Mui in her acting debut.

The film is said to begin with the Cantopop diva’s final concert in 2003, shortly before she died of cervical cancer. It then reflects back on her decades-long career.

Sony and Edko have partnered on international distribution before, with the U.S. studio taking select international territories on the Hong Kong studio’s releases Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Monster Hunt 2.

With a career that began at the age of 5, Mui was one of the world’s most popular singers, playing a pivotal role in the Cantopop music of the 1980s and ’90s. She also was a busy stage and screen actor, winning various honors over the years, including the best actress prize at the Golden Horse Awards and Hong Kong Film Awards for her role in Stanley Kwan’s Rouge in 1988. Her music and films came to epitomize the golden age of Cantopop and Hong Kong Cinema.

“In a business where stars rise and fall quickly, Anita remained at the top of her game throughout her career,” said Edko in a statement. “Her untimely death at the age of 40 only solidified her legacy and her songs continue to attract new fans and inspire performers.”