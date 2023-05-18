Cannes: Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Fernando Trueba’s Animated ‘They Shot the Piano Player’

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
Sony Pictures Classics has acquired the North American rights to the animated feature They Shot the Piano Player from Fernando Trueba and Javier Mariscal, the duo behind Oscar nominee Chico & Rita. The plan is for an awards season release.
The company also acquired the rights for the film in Latin America, Scandinavia, India, the Middle East, Turkey, Southeast Asia (excluding Taiwan and South Korea) and for airlines within those territories
The Bossa Nova-themed animation is narrated by Jeff Goldblum and follows a New York music journalist, who goes on a quest to uncover the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of young Brazilian piano virtuoso Tenorio Jr. The rest of the synopsis reads: “A celebratory origin story of the world-renowned Latino musical movement Bossa Nova, the film captures a fleeting time bursting with creative freedom at a turning point in Latin American history in the ’60s and ’70s, just before the continent was engulfed by totalitarian regimes.”
Related Stories
The film features Brazilian musicians João Gilberto, Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil, Vinicius de Moraes, and Paulo Moura.
Cristina Huete of Trueba PC in Spain produced the film, along with Serge Lalou for Les Films d’Ici in France, Janneke van de Kerkhof for Submarine Sublime in the Netherlands, and Humberto Santana in Portugal. It is executive produced by Nano Arrieta of Atlantika and Fabien Westerhoff of Film Constellation.
“This film has been a 15-year investigation of mine into the life of a musical genius, whose life was unjustly taken by the military coup back in the 70s. I am delighted to celebrate his legacy with the luminous animation of my accomplice Javier Mariscal. We can’t wait for the world to discover his life and music with our friends at Sony Pictures Classics,” said Trueba.
The deal was brokered with Westerhoff on behalf of the filmmakers. London & Paris-based finance, production and sales company Film Constellation handles worldwide sales and co-financed the film. Film Constellation will be selling the remaining territories at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Robert De Niro
Leonardo DiCaprio Senses Impending Doom in Teaser Trailer for Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
-
Will Packer
Jordan Peele, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Lulu Wang and Kevin Feige Top USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, Adobe Foundation’s New Inclusion List
-
-
-
James Marsh
Cannes: James Marsh on Bringing a Surprisingly “Playful” Samuel Beckett to the Screen in ‘Dance First’
-