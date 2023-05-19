Cannes: Sony Takes North American Rights to ‘Paddington 3’

Paddington in Peru is packing its bag for Sony.

The studio has picked up the North American rights to the third film about the loveable bear in the red hat and duffel coat. Heyday and StudioCanal are producing the feature.

Studiocanal, which is fully backing the movie, will release Paddington in Peru in the U.K., France, Germany, Benelux, Australia/New Zealand, and Poland. Sony Pictures holds rights for the rest of the world, excluding Russia, China and Japan.

Paddington in Peru will be the feature debut of Dougal Wilson, the award-winning commercials and music video director. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps but it will see the eponymous bear travel from his home in London to his native home of “darkest Peru.” Filming will be done on location in London and Peru.

Ben Whishaw has long voiced the titular bear, who in the past films was seen getting into adventures with the Brown family, led by Sally Hawkins and Hugh Bonneville.

The Paddington movies have been both a commercial and critical success for StudioCanal, grossing more than $500 million at the worldwide box office. The first two movies have a 97 percent and 99 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively, and have reached cult status as well. Recently, the movies were referenced in the plot of Nicolas Cage starrer The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, while Paddington participated in Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebration, a skit which earned a BAFTA honor.

Prior to Sony, Warner Bros. held domestic distribution rights on the past two films.